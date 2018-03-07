Adult volunteers play charity football match

A team of Adult Volunteers from Nottinghamshire Army Cadet Force (ACF) competed in a charity football match (20 February) that was held in Nottingham.

The ACF Team took on AC Wollaton at the Regatta Way Sports Ground in what prove to be a very successful fundraising venture raising £1,600 for Hayward House in Nottingham.

Although the ACF team did not win the game everyone involved was delighted with the amount of money raised.

Senior Adult Volunteer, Regimental Sergeant Major Sean Holmes, who organised the game, explained: “I got in touch with the manager of AC Wollaton to find out if organising a game was something they would be interested in and they took us straight up on the offer.

“Our Adult Volunteers came forward quickly wanting to play, as many of them have had personal experiences of cancer so were really enthusiastic to support the great work done by Hayward House.

“They each raised money for the game through sponsorship and I’m really proud to say we reached such a fantastic total which will be going straight to the hospice.”

Sean explained that a meeting was organised in late 2017 to discuss supporting local charities where possible.

He continued: “At the meeting we voted on which charity to support and Hayward House was by far the most popular.”

