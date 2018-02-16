£5m new trentbarton buses for Nottingham

trentbarton is to spend £5m in 2018 on 30 new buses that will help reduce pollution in Nottingham – each of the new buses for the i4 and indigo services will emit less nitrogen dioxide than a new car.

All the new buses meet the latest Euro VI emissions standard, including for NOx, and will take the number of Euro VI vehicles in the trentbarton fleet to 108.

With a full bus carrying 15 times more people than a full car – and many cars carrying only the driver at peak times – the new buses will provide a significantly cleaner choice of transport for the people and commuters of Nottingham.

Fifteen of the new buses will be deployed on indigo and 13 on i4. 2018’s £5m builds on the £5m spent on new buses and on upgrades in 2017, which was trentbarton’s biggest ever investment in a single year.

Jeff Counsell, managing director of trentbarton, said: “Air pollution in our cities and towns is a problem for everyone. Whilst no one organisation can tackle this challenge alone, trentbarton is committed to playing a leading role.

“It’s a sign of our commitment that we are again investing a considerable amount of money into cleaner buses that provide existing customers with a great journey experience that also tempts car drivers to make the cleaner switch.

“Each car journey that is replaced by a bus journey creates a tangible reduction in emissions, amplified by reduced congestion and traffic jams. Multiply that by the potential numbers and together we can make a big difference to air quality.

“Congestion and pollution go hand in hand and an effective and attractive bus network should be seen as a crucial part of the solution to tackling pollution.”

trentbarton is inviting manufacturers to bid for the new order, and with 80 per cent of urban buses in the UK being built in the country, is hopeful its 30 new buses will support British manufacturing jobs.

2017’s new buses are busy providing a comfortable and connected ride to customers on services including rushcliffe mainline and skylink Nottingham. Their improved suspension for a smoother ride, glazed skylights, LED lighting, visual and audio next-stop announcements, plus free superfast WiFi and USB power at every seat are all features expected to be replicated or bettered in the 2018 additions to the fleet.

Jeff added: “For an independent local operator, trentbarton has been leading the industry with our delivery standards and customer satisfaction for a number of years. Our drivers are currently ranked as the best in England, and our satisfaction and value for money, as ranked by customers, are some of the highest in the country. Now has never been a better time to be using public transport.”