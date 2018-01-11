£25,000 making sick children’s dreams come true

Bus drivers and colleagues from trentbarton have raised almost £25,000 for the children’s charity When You Wish Upon a Star, which makes dreams come true for children living with a life-threatening illness.

The Nottingham based charity was chosen by staff and customers as trentbarton’s charity of the year for 2016 and again in 2017. With the last of the fundraising now finished, the grand total raised is £24,768.

Nicola Brien, corporate fundraiser at When You Wish Upon a Star, said: “We would like to say a huge, great, big, massive thank you to the staff of trentbarton who have raised over £24,000 for When You Wish Upon a Star.

“It’s been such a pleasure to work with them, we are thrilled and can’t thank then enough for their incredible efforts throughout our partnership, helping us to continue making wishes come true.”

Amid many fundraising highlights through the two years, the boxing tournament stood out. Drivers and other staff from trentbarton’s Nottingham depot donned gloves and got into the ring, many for the first time.

Top of the ‘Demolition in the Depot’ bill was reserved for Tom Morgan, director of service delivery, who took on former pro boxer and now driver Gavin McGill.

Gavin was then chosen to accompany When You Wish Upon a Star on its annual Christmas trip treating sick children to a flying visit to Lapland to meet elves, huskies, Rudolf and Santa.

Drivers from Langley Mill and Sutton tackled ascents of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and then Snowdon in 24 hours – and of course they were taken by bus between the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales.

trentbarton’s namesake initiative, which sees buses named after loved ones for £100 or more, also contributed to the fundraising with £2,400 donated.

Jeff Counsell, managing director at trentbarton, said: “It’s been an incredible two years of partnership with When You Wish Upon a Star. It’s a marvellous charity doing magical work and it is no surprise that our staff have been generous with their time and energy to enable more and more wishes to be granted.”

