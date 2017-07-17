Youth group support RNLI

On the morning of Saturday 15th July, a coffee and cake morning was held in the West Bridgford Young People’s Centre, next to the library.

This was a joint venture between our branch and the South Youth Link, part of Nottinghamshire County Council youth services.

This group caters for 13 to 24 year olds with a disability. They took this on as a project with its members designing and distributing posters around the town.

They also baked a large variety of attractive cakes. The South Youth Link donated all money raised from drinks and cakes to the RNLI.

As well as refreshments, there were book, jewellery and souvenir stalls – staffed by members of both organisations.

Also in attendance was Stormy Stan, enticing the public in off the street. He was also very popular with the children.

The morning was co-ordinated by Sharon Hall (RNLI) and Carol Greaves (Notts CCC youth services).

The morning raised a total of £330, which was a brilliant result.

The West Bridgford Branch of the RNLI would like to thank all who helped in any way to make this a successful morning. Thank you all.

Article by Graham Christian.