Youngsters share pitch with rugby greats

Young players from Lady Bay-based Nottingham Corsairs RFC followed in the footsteps of legends by playing at Welford Road, home of 10-time English champions Leicester Tigers.

On the same day that Tigers continued their Aviva Premiership campaign with a 30-3 win over Newcastle Falcons, Nottingham Corsairs were in action in the Prima Tiger Cup Celebration Day.

The Corsairs had the opportunity to play at the iconic stadium in front of family and supporters, and also make their way on to the pitch at half-time where the captains had their photograph taken on the famous turf with Tigers scrum-half Jono Kitto.

The Prima Tiger Cup, sponsored by Prima Solutions of Loughborough, is enjoying its biggest-ever season with more than 70 teams entering the first-round stage played over festivals in Norfolk, Staffordshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

Tony Jenkin-Jones, coach at Nottingham Corsairs, accompanied the team and said: “They have been excited about the thought of coming here for weeks and to get to play on this pitch is something they will all remember for years.”