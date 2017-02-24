Young Forest fan Jack wins signed shirt

Nine-year-old Nottingham Forest fan Jack Lee-Brown is now the proud owner of a shirt signed by club striker Ross McCormack after netting it in a competition.

Jack, from Newark, attended a presentation at The Nottingham’s West Bridgford branch, where he received the autographed top from the man himself, McCormack.

City Ground season ticket holder Jack attends games with his parents and two brothers and throughout the 2016-17 campaign has been consistently collecting reward stickers as a member of the Junior Reds club.

His haul of stickers made him eligible for a prize draw, and when his name came out of the hat he was given the chance to meet McCormack at The Nottingham – apt as the society have been supporters of Forest via their Nottingham Forest Saver Account for over 10 years.

On coming back down to earth after his encounter with one of his idols, Jack said: “It was great to meet him, I am really happy. My family and I are all really big Forest fans so this has made our day.

“It’s a really good idea that The Nottingham is involved with Forest and care about being part of the community.”

People wanting to find out more about the Nottingham Forest Saver Account can visit their local branch or log on to www.thenottingham.com/savings.

Photo caption: Winner Jack receives his signed shirt from Ross McCormack, watched by members of The Nottingham’s West Bridgford branch team.