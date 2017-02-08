Wow Look At That…

WOW! Suzuki’s not kidding when declaring the SX4 S-Cross has had a major facelift.

It looks more like a totally new model rather than a facelifted vehicle thanks to dramatic styling changes giving it a bolder SUV image that’s expected to bring increased sales as Suzuki continues a massive revamp of its range.

Crossover cars marrying family-friendly motoring with SUV styling are in demand and Suzuki has one of the best around in the S-Cross, a vehicle that’s highly practical as well as good on the eye.

It’s also easy to drive and is a fine car for families who regularly travel four or five-up and require greater luggage capacity than the Japanese firm’s larger Vitara crossover model

Like the Vitara, the S-Cross is available with four-wheel-drive and the ALLGRIP versions with selectable driving modes are expected to account for 20% of sales. A real bonus is that the superior traction can be enjoyed with all three engines offered in the range: highly-praised 1.0-litre or 1.4-litre Boosterjet petrol burners and a 1.6-litre DDiS diesel.

The 1.0-litre three cylinder Boosterjet turbocharged unit delivers nine per cent more torque than the outgoing 1.6-litre petrol engine with 11 per cent lower CO2 emissions and 10 per cent improved combined fuel consumption.

The diesel emits just 106g/km of CO2 with fuel consumption of 68.8mpg on the combined cycle.

Three years on from its introduction as Suzuki’s first C-segment crossover model, the S-Cross looks a whole lot more beefy through its more distinctive frontal styling plus greater ground clearance.

Under the skin a distinctive new interior includes an updated soft-touch dashboard pad.

The line-up starts with the 1.0-litre SZ4 with CO2 emissions of 113 g/km and also embraces SZ-T and SZ5 versions with the latter having a double-sliding panoramic glass sunroof.

All have seven airbags, ESP, hill holder control, Bluetooth, air conditioning, a DAB radio, daytime running lights, alloy wheels and cruise control with a speed limiter.

Buyers choosing a SZ-T car further enjoy LED headlights, satellite navigation, a rear parking camera, front and rear parking proximity sensors plus dual-zone automatic air conditioning.

Go for a top SZ5 version and Radar Brake Support is also included in the desk along with adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, heated front seats and the panoramic sunroof.