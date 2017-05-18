Working in partnership to spring clean community garden in Newark

Tenants at Vale View, a scheme managed by housing provider, Newark and Sherwood Homes, can enjoy their much-loved community garden which has been transformed into a bright, clean space thanks to partnership working.

Vale View is an Extra Care Scheme which is home to 55 local people. The scheme’s garden is well-used but was in need of paint, plants and a refresh, especially ahead of the summer season when the garden is most used.

Twelve members of staff from Newark and Sherwood Homes, Henry Boot, Devlin Decorating and Willow Bank Flooring, joined tenants from Vale View to breathe a new lease of life into the garden.

The team spent 200 hours to revive the garden, taking on tasks such as planting, painting and pressure washing tiles.

Rebecca Rance, chief executive at Newark and Sherwood Homes said: “It is fantastic to be able to work with our partners at Henry Boot, Devlin Decorating and Willow Bank Flooring to give something back to the community and really make a difference to the residents at Vale View. Fingers crossed for some sunshine, so we can make the most of it.”

As part of the works, the Henry Boot team donated materials, Devlin Decorating donated paint and Willow Bank Flooring provided the plants, helping to transform the garden and support Newark and Sherwood Homes.

Adam Houlston, project manager at Henry Boot said: “We have a really fantastic relationship with Newark and Sherwood Homes, so when we found out the garden at Vale View needed some volunteers we jumped at the chance to get involved and donate our time and resources.

“We had a great day showing the garden some TLC and thanks to some man hours, paint and new plants, we have been able to really transform the existing garden.”

The Henry Boot team is currently working with Newark and Sherwood District Council, Nottinghamshire County Council and Newark and Sherwood Homes to deliver Gladstone House – a scheme on Bowbridge road – which will provide much-needed housing for older people in the district.