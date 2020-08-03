Work begins on Clifton Triangle Retail Park

Work has officially started in redeveloping the area in Clifton known as the Clifton Triangle.

As part of the plans, Fairham House, which sits on the plot of land, will be demolished to make way for a new Lidl supermarket and 24 apartments.

The Local News understands that the approved plans also include four non-food retail units and a restaurant with an associated car park on the plot of land in Green Lane.

Residents nearby have received a letter from Clegg Group, who are carrying out the works, to warn them of the works which started on 31st July.

The letter stated that works will start with the demolition of Fairham House with the construction work due to be completed by March 2018.

It said: “During the time the works are being undertaken, we will endeavour to ensure that everything is carried out to make the process as neighbour-friendly as we can.

“A two-metre high hoarding will be erected around the perimeter in the next two to three weeks and we will take all steps possible to ensure that the protection of the public is maintained at all times.”

Article by Thomas Hewitt.