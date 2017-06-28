Willow Pre-School excited to help ‘Keep a Child Warm’ campaign

Willow Pre-School, based on Boundary Road in West Bridgford, put out a plea for parents to donate any outgrown warm clothing in support of the local charity, Operation Orphan.

There was a brilliant response and the numerous bags were collected and are now ready for distribution to those in need in time for the cold winter months.

Janet Coleman, senior supervisor at the school, said “We are so pleased by the response from our families.

“It was particularly valuable to be able to discuss with our children the fact that many are not as fortunate as they are and to show them that we can actually do something practical to help.”