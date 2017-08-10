Willmott Dixon Construction picks up a prestigious RoSPA Award

THE MIDLANDS office of Willmott Dixon Construction is a winner at the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards 2017.

The construction company, which has offices in Nottingham and Birmingham, achieved the Gold award in the prestigious annual scheme run by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) – for the fourth consecutive year.

The award was achieved during a special year for family-safety charity RoSPA, as it celebrates its centenary.

Through the RoSPA Awards scheme, which is open to businesses and organisations of all types and sizes from across the UK and overseas, judges consider entrants’ overarching occupational health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement. The awards are now in its 61st year.

Peter Owen, managing director at Willmott Dixon, said: “We’re thrilled to have made it four in a row at the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards; as a business we are committed to ensuring our people are kept safe both on site and in the office, and this award for our Midlands operation is testament to that.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of awards and events, said: “The RoSPA Awards are the most prestigious in the world of occupational health and safety, and held in high regard around the world, as winning one demonstrates an organisation’s commitment to maintaining an excellent health and safety record. Achieving the standard required is no mean feat.

“This is a special year in the history of RoSPA, and we congratulate all of our winners in this, our centenary year”.

The majority of awards are non-competitive and mark achievement at merit, bronze, silver and gold levels. Gold medals, president’s awards and orders of distinction are presented to organisations sustaining the high standards of the gold level over consecutive years. For the first time in 2017, the Patron’s Award has been presented to those organisations that have achieved consecutive gold awards for 25 years or more.

Competitive awards go to the best entries in 24 industry sectors including construction, healthcare, transport and logistics, engineering, manufacturing and education.

There are specialist awards for occupational health, environmental management and fleet safety, and excellence trophies for the best international, new entry, workforce involvement and organisation operating or based in Scotland. RoSPA’s top accolade is the Sir George Earle Trophy.

Headline sponsor of the RoSPA Awards 2017 is NEBOSH – the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health – for the 12th consecutive year.

