Why not try playing lawn bowls?

By Jason Benskin.

Clifton Bowls Club are holding open days with free coaching sessions on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd April 2017 from 11am until 2pm.

They are being held at the Clifton Playing Fields on Farnborough Road, Clifton, NG11 8JU.

It is a great way of exercising without being too strenuous. You get plenty of fresh air, meet people and socialise and organisers say it is the only sport where women compete on equal terms with men.

People of all ages are welcome. If you have an hour to spare, come along and have a go. All you have to do is bring some flat-soled shoes. If you cannot make the weekend in question, free coaching sessions are held every Sunday morning during the bowls season – 9th April 9th to 4th September – weather permitting.