Wheels in motion for 50th anniversary cycle ride in aid of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Phil Trueman, of Ruddington, is set to cycle a nearly 1,000 miles from Land’s End to John O-Groats in just nine days in aid of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Phil has a rather personal reason for supporting the life-saving charity; his parents, Alan and Susan will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month and have chosen the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance as their chosen Charity to benefit from any monetary gifts.

Phil said: “I have always had a burning ambition to ride the length of Britain to raise money for good causes. My parents are keen to support the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, a Charity that benefits local people in their greatest hour of need, hence my choice of raising money for them.

“Me along with four others will cycle 985 miles over 9 days averaging 109 miles a day. For a team of novice cyclists this is going to be a challenge as we spend eight hours in the saddle every day. We have been out in all weathers over the winter preparing for the epic adventure that awaits us.”

Phil will set off on April 24, the day after his parents’ wedding anniversary. He is funding the challenge himself so that every penny raised can go to the Charity.

Nottinghamshire Community Fundraiser, Karen Carter said: “It is an amazing challenge that Phil has chosen to undertake. As a Charity funded entirely by the generosity of local people we are extremely grateful to each and every person who takes on a personal challenge like this. Every penny raised will go directly to helping our crew save lives 365 days of the year.”

To sponsor Phil visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Phil-Trueman1

Every year the Charity needs to raise £2.1million to keep the Ambucopter in the sky. If Phil has inspired you to undertake your own challenge in aid of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, email fundraising@ambucopter.org.uk to let us know.