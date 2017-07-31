West Bridgford’s up for a lark

Lark in the Park, one of Nottinghamshire’s biggest family fun days, takes place in West Bridgford on Wednesday.

This year’s ‘Go Wild’ theme is encouraging youngsters to embrace the great outdoors and get up close and personal with nature.

There will be over 60 stalls and attractions on offer in Bridgford Park and your Nottingham Local News will be there with a stall, so come on over and say hello.

In addition, there will be lots of child-friendly activities including arts and crafts workshops, have-a-go sporting session, walkabout entertainers, classes and stage shows.

It’s free to enter the park but there is a charge for the fairground rides and inflatables.

Daniel Gooding, residential partner at sponsors Rex Gooding, said: “It’s a wonderful family day out and, being an integral part of the local community with families ourselves, we see the value that this event brings to the area and those who live and work here.

“Rex Gooding is delighted to be supporting one of the most established and biggest free play days in the county – any event that brings the community together is thoroughly worthwhile.”

Lark in the Park is delivered by Rushcliffe Borough Council in celebration of National Play Day, a UK-wide celebration of the important of children’s play.

For more information visit www.rushcliffe.gov.uk/larkinthepark/