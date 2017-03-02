West Bridgford School represent Rushcliffe borough and bring seven medals home

By Lou Wray

West Bridgford School (WBS) were one of the leading schools at the Nottinghamshire Winter Games 2017.

They qualified for 10 events out of a possible 14 in the initial tournament stages, beating Rushcliffe, Becket, South Wolds, and East Leake.

The opening of the Winter Games started with the Girls Y8 handball team.

This was a relatively new sport on the West Bridgford PE curriculum, but the girls trained hard during extra-curricular clubs to ensure they were ready for the tournament.

The girls had four initial group matches and won three of these, narrowly missing out by one goal in the fourth game.

They qualified as runners-up for their section. They played exceptionally well during the quarter-finals, winning by a promising 5-1 scoreline.

The semi-final was a bit tougher but a great last-minute goal put them through to the final.

They then faced the team that they had lost against in the group stages. It was a tense 10 minutes with both teams battling to score a goal, but great saves by both keepers meant it was a 0-0 scoreline.

Two minutes extra-time and still no goals were scored and it was then announced, dreaded penalties with three from each school.

Saskia Holland stepped up to take the first penalty with extreme power that the keeper couldn’t react to and the ball hit the back of the net.

The opponents then took their first penalty but Fran Roberts made a cracking save.

Kat McDevlin then took the second penalty for WBS and managed to score in the bottom corner.

Fran Roberts then made another great save putting WBS 2-0 up with no further penalties needed.

WBS have now qualified through to the regional finals.

WBS KS4 boys badminton team won all of their games with ease, achieving gold and now qualify for the regional tournament.

The girls’ KS3 badminton team narrowly missed out at qualify for regionals with a tough final, which they ended up achieving a well-deserved silver medal.

The West Bridgford School Sports Hall athletics teams – boys and girls – both competed in the County Finals.

The competition was of a very high standard with schools from seven other districts in the county.

The girls’ team finished in second place, losing out to Fernwood School who themselves put in a very strong performance winning by 30 points.

The boys ended up eventual champions in what was a very tightly-fought competition.

The boys ended up on 112 points with only a four-point gap between them and third place.

This is a fantastic achievement for both teams and something they should be very proud of.

Hopefully this is a sign of things to come for the upcoming athletics season.

The indoor rowing team were faced with the challenge of rowing more metres than five other schools in the county, all of whom had qualified by winning their regional heats.

The competition consisted of 20 races, some individual and some team-based.

After 18 races – and through our own calculations – we were in the top two along with George Spencer.

There was a change in leader in the 19th race (Y9, 10 and 11 boys – 12-minute row), which we lost by 100m, and so going into the final race we found ourselves in second overall.

Over to the Y9, 10 and 11 girls. After a gruelling race the girls won by 136m, which meant after rowing over 25,000 metres in total, we won gold by under 40m. A great achievement by all involved.

The Multi-Sport Challenge was a really tough competition for the WBS due to them entering mainly KS3 pupils.

Despite this, they gave every event 100% effort and competed with a big smile on their faces.

They narrowly missed out on the bronze medal by one point but were presented with the Good Spirit Award due to their grit and determination.