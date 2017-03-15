West Bridgford resident scoops prestigious Churchill Travelling Fellowship

The Winston Churchill Memorial Trust has awarded 150 Travelling Fellowships across the UK, including one for a resident of West Bridgford.

The Fellows will travel to five countries between them, across two continents, where they will carry out a wide range of projects. The average length of a Fellowship is six weeks.

Four of these grants, totalling almost £27,260, have been awarded to people in the East Midlands, including Bridgford’s Kate Knowles.

Kate is an advanced nurse practitioner who will be travelling to the USA to research how advanced care practitioners evidence the benefit of their work.

Since its inception in February 1965, 5,400 ordinary men and women have been awarded Churchill Fellowships from over 100,000 applicants.

The ethos remains the same five decades on – for individuals to visit different parts of the world in pursuit of new and better ways of tackling a wide range of social, environmental, medical and scientific issues.

The new approaches and innovative ideas with which they return are shared to benefit their local and regional communities, and, in many cases, the nation.

Before his death in 1965, Sir Winston was adamant that he did not wish to have another statue as his memorial, so he approved the setting up of The Winston Churchill Memorial Trust as his national memorial and living legacy, for the benefit of future generations.

Millions of grateful people gave personal contributions to the public appeal.

“Churchill Fellows are motivated and talented individuals who travel globally and return with innovative ideas and a commitment to share their findings to help others in the UK,” says Julia Weston, chief executive of The Winston Churchill Memorial Trust.

Churchill Fellows come from all over the UK and from many different backgrounds. They must be UK citizens aged 18 or over, but no qualifications are required.

What Fellows share is a passion to make a difference and a desire to share their passion to inspire others.