West Bridgford resident raises thousands with Angel Ball

A total of £15,600 has been presented to the John van Geest Cancer Research Centre at an afternoon at The Walton Hotel.

The money was raised during the tenth Angel Ball – organised by Kerry Mathie from West Bridgford – an event that raises money for local cancer charities.

Attendees at the cheque presentation included sponsors of the event – The Walton, Keith Willis Associates, Alea Casino and Bistrot Pierre and Professor Graham Pockley, Director of the John van Geest Cancer Research Centre.

The John van Geest Cancer Research Centre, based at Nottingham Trent University’s Clifton Campus, is a unique purpose-built scientific facility which aims to save lives and speed recovery by improving diagnosis and treatment of the disease. Every penny received from donations goes towards supporting the crucial research at the centre.

A record-breaking audience, including former X Factor contestant Chico and Gem 106’s Breakfast duo, Sam and Amy, attended the event.