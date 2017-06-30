West Bridgford community raise thousands for orphanage in India

A pharmacist turned back-packer from West Bridgford has raised £2,300 for an orphanage and disability school in India by hosting a vintage afternoon tea party. Gaurav Gupta, 27, traded in dispensing for hiking and decided to spend six months travelling from the north to the south of India. He describes how he first heard about the orphanage, saying: “I had some free time in a small town on the eastern cost of India in a place called Mamallapuram.

“Whilst I was there, I travelled with a local for 28 days from the area. He told me about the orphanage and I decided to spend some time helping out.

“I witnessed the amazing work first-hand and it’s a memory that has stayed with me on my return. ” The Elkanah Children’s Orphanage Trust was established in 2000 and also runs a school for mentally-challenged and disabled pupils.

It is a small school with only 15 children in the special school and 20 in the orphanage. After forming a meaningful connection with the school, Gaurav called upon friends, family and neighbours to host a vintage afternoon tea party to raise money for the orphanage and school.

Meeta Phakey, a family friend of Gaurav, hosted the party in her garden and decorated the setting with bunting, flowers and delicate cutlery.

She said: “I’ve been stunned as to how many people have come forward and offered their support. We sold almost 60 tickets in total.” All the food was hand-made and baked by local baker Jenny Robinson, who said: “Its taken a long time to make all the sandwiches and victoria sponges.

“A lot of hard work has gone into the food preparation but it has all been worthwhile. When Gaurav told me about this idea, I had to get involved. It’s great to see the community come together.” The tea party also included a raffle where prizes were donated from local businesses, including a meal for two at MemSaab and vouchers from Calcutta Club and Laguna. Attendee Malti Maini was impressed with the achievement and said: “The key thing about today is raising funds. It’s great to see the next generation contributing to society and raising awareness about important issues.” Gaurav will now work with the ambassador of the orphanage to buy items such as medicines, food, clothes, books, stationary and wheelchairs to try to improve the quality of care for the children.

