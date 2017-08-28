West Bridgford charity benefits from grant from building society

Homelessness charity the Friary has received a £2,000 contribution from The Nottingham to support their valuable work in the local area.

The money will go towards the cost of an IT suite and practical support for people who struggle with technology to help them access information they need, search for jobs and make applications and prepare for interviews.

The Friary, a UK registered charity, utilises 150 volunteers and has a drop-in centre, three allotments producing 900 kilos of produce a year that go direct to a kitchen making meals for the homeless and a depot for public donations such as household items, clothing and toiletries.

As well as handing over the money at their West Bridgford branch, The Nottingham’s team has agreed to a programme of ongoing support including helping to raise the charity’s profile, volunteering their time, collecting donations and fundraising.

Customer reviewer Sheetal Verma said: “In their own way the Friary are a bit like us here at The Nottingham in that they offer ‘all-under-one-roof’ services and there is a theme that fits with our founding principles of helping local people have a home. We are delighted to be working with them.”

The Friary’s Helen Jones added: “We are like a surrogate family that is in the background – we are here for people when they are overwhelmed. We are extremely grateful to The Nottingham for their ongoing support and their commitment to making a difference in the communities in which they trade.”

The Nottingham recently handed over a total of £37,000 in Grants for Good to 14 charities and projects across its heartland. Since setting up its Doing Good Together community giving project in 2011, the society has donated more than £320,000 in grants to grass-root causes.

Photo caption (l-r): The Nottingham’s Sienna Morrabi, Helen Jones from the Friary and building society colleagues Chris Hannigan, Joanne Nutt and Sheetal Verma at the £2,000 cheque presentation.