West Bridgford Bowling Club Open Day

West Bridgford Bowling Club invites anyone interested in trying this fascinating sport to its Open Day at its ground on Rectory Road, West Bridgford from 12noon until 4pm on 13th May. Everyone is welcome – the game can be enjoyed whatever your age.

The Club has a first class bowling green and shares excellent clubhouse facilities with its sister club, Musters Lawn Tennis Club.

This thriving Club offers bowling facilities for all levels of bowling expertise. For the more competitive bowler it participates in Ladies’, Men’s, Mixed and Open Leagues and for the social bowler it organises social “umbrella” sessions three times a week. In addition, there is an active social calendar during the winter months.

The Club has two Level 2 qualified coaches and following the Open Day, as part of the Bowls Development Alliance’s “Play Bowls 4 Fun” scheme, it is offering 4 x 2 hour coaching sessions on the following four Saturday mornings. The fee for these sessions is £5, which will be deducted from the cost of the first year membership fee should the participant decide to join the Club.

Come and have a go at this fascinating game – all equipment will be provided. All we ask is that you wear flat soled shoes (trainers or similar).

If you cannot make it to the Open Day but are interested in finding out more about our Club, just contact us and we will arrange an introduction to suit you.

More details from Mike Fanthorpe (tel 01509 853277) or from the Club website www.westbridgfordbowls.co.uk