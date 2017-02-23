West Bridgford artist Kiran Rai’s journey to success

Nottingham-born actor and model Kiran Rai went to Rushcliffe School and dropped out for bad behavior.

He never completed his GCSEs because of a nervous breakdown at the age of 16.

But, he is now pushing his way through the arts and entertainment business and for the the past seven years has been hosting major events across the UK to filming major movies and to leading catwalks around the world.

His current work sees him host his seventh major show – London Modest Fashion Week – with more than 5,000 people expecting to attend.

He has previously hosted Indian Fashion Week, Asian Bride, Aashani and Co, Pakistan Fashion Week and the national Asian Wedding Show.

Rai said “I am thrilled to be still working and pushing through, it’s amazing and I’m excited about the future.”