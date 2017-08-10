West Bridgford Air Cadets pass on life-saving skills to the community

Cadets have passed on life-saving First Aid training to members of the community in West Bridgford.

The members of 209 (West Bridgford) Squadron of the Air Training Corps (ATC) learn First Aid as part of the Air Cadet syllabus.

Cadets and adult volunteers decided to pass on this knowledge to the community by holding the Heartstart event at their Wilford Lane Headquarters recently.

The event proved a huge success with around 30 people taking part being taught skills by the 12 to 19-year-old cadets such as CPR and how to respond to someone choking or seriously bleeding.

Members of the Trent Community First Responders provided equipment to allow the running of the event and the course was led by Flight Lieutenant Liam Waring, Officer Commanding 1936 (Newton) Squadron, who as well as an adult volunteer works as a paramedic within East Midlands Ambulance Service’s Hazardous Area Response Team.

Fellow volunteer, Officer Commanding 209 Squadron, Flight Lieutenant Jade Brock, said: “It was a really great event.

“We were delighted to welcome so many to our headquarters and we hope they’ve learnt something that hopefully they will never have to use but they could in the future save someone’s life.

“I was particularly proud of all of the Cadets who demonstrated the first-aid techniques so clearly. By being able to pass on the information they’ve gained through their training they’ve been able to showcase just one of the ways of how cadets can play a vital role in their communities.

“We look forward to being able to offer more Heartstart event opportunities in the future.”

209 (West Bridgford) Squadron ATC meet on Monday and Thursday nights between 6.30pm and 9.30pm. For more information visit www.209ATC.com email adj.209@aircadets.org or search for them on Facebook www.facebook.com/209Squadron/.