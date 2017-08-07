We’re jammin, Oxjaming!

Oxjam Nottingham 2017 is pleased announce it’s return to the city of Nottingham! Our launch event will be held at The Bodgea Social Club, Hockley, Nottingham on Tuesday, 15th August 2017 at 8pm. For one night only Bodega is hosting a special edition of their “Nevermind The Bodega” music quiz for Oxjam Nottingham and are generously donating the quiz entry fee to support our fundraising efforts for Oxfam.

Oxjam Nottingham Music Festival is one of 42 Oxjam music festivals happening across the UK, raising vital funds for Oxfam GB.

Joss, Manager of The Bodgea Social Club said;

“We love getting involved with Oxjam. We are big supporters of the local music scene so to have an event that showcases exciting local talent and does it for a good cause is not something we can pass up!”

Abi Jewkes, Festival Manager for Oxjam Nottingham 2017, hopes that with the support of the local community Oxjam Nottingham will grow into a regular festival favourite amongst Nottingham residents who enjoy live music and discovering new local talent.

“We are delighted to be kicking off Oxjam Nottingham’s first event at The Bodega Social Club. The spirit of Oxjam is all about involving local businesses, local music venues, local bands and residents to have fun whilst raising awareness of Oxfam and the great work they do.

Without the support of music venues like The Bodega Social Club local artists wouldn’t have a place to show case their music.”

Through music, local events and community spirit Oxjam Nottingham hopes to raise £3000 through various events in the city this year. The main event, Oxjam Nottingham Music Festival, a multi-venue city music festival, will take place on Saturday 21st October 2017 in Nottingham City Centre.

To support Oxjam Nottingham come down to The Bodega Social Club on Tuesday 15th August 2017. Quiz entry is only £2, with maximum of 6 people per team. Please note the quiz sheets are handed out at 7:30pm for 8pm start.

To find out more about Oxjam Nottingham Music Festival 2017 and upcoming events follow us on:

Facebook: OxjamNotts https://www.facebook.com/oxjamnotts/

Twitter: @OxjamNotts https://twitter.com/OxjamNotts