Wenda shortlisted for award



West Bridgford home care worker Wenda Scotney has been selected as one of the three finalists in the Outstanding Contribution to Home Care category of the Towergate Care Awards 2017.

Wenda is a skilled care assistant employed by PerCurra, a private home care provider based in West Bridgford.

She has been invited to the glittering awards ceremony in London when the winners of all nine categories will be revealed.

The event at the Dorchester Hotel will be hosted by presenter and actress Denise Van Outen.

The annual Towergate Care Awards celebrate unsung heroes across the UK’s care industry who make a difference to people’s lives every day and go over and above what is expected of them.

PerCurra MD, Gill Heppell, said: “We are thrilled that Wenda has been shortlisted for this national award.

“She is an inspiration to everyone she works with. Her attitude and empathy, backed up by her professional skills, make her a shining example of what a perfect home-carer should be.”