Week-long Nottinghamshire Hospice party

As part of its many fundraising activities, Nottinghamshire Hospice is hosting a week long party across the county this week and we’re all invited.

The Big Purple Party runs from 22nd to 28th May, and involves members of the community and local businesses hosting purple themed events, in order to raise funds for the vital services that the charity provides.

The Local News caught up with the staff and volunteers in the West Bridgford shop on Gordon Road, to find out more

Penny Cooper, Area Retail Manager for the charity told us: “The response we’ve had so far has been fantastic. Among the many events happening across the county, we have The White Horse pub in Ruddington selling purple pizza, the Pillar Box bar in Sherwood selling purple gin and numerous community groups hosting purple themed raffles and coffee mornings”

Each year Notts Hospice provides care, respite and emotional support with dignity to patients and their families across Nottinghamshire, in their own homes or at their day therapy centre on Woodborough Road. Elaine Hopkins, Community Fundraiser, elaborated: “To provide these services, we need to raise £2.7million a year – that’s over £7,000 a day, so fundraising activities like this are essential to maintain and develop the services that we offer”.

You can call into the shop on Gordon Road to pledge your support, or call them on 0115 9142514 for details. Information about The Big Purple Party can be found online at nottshospice.org/party

Article by Jason Benskin.