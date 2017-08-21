Watch McGregor v Mayweather fight at Shooters, Nottingham

The boxing match of the millennium is about to happen – and Nottingham fight fans have a chance to watch it on a big screen in an electric atmosphere.

Shooters, in the Bierkeller Entertainment Complex, is screening the fight on August 26 between all-time great boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and UFC’s biggest, brashest star Conor McGregor.

McGregor fans will be able to see him go head to head with legend Mayweather – and enjoy VIP seating, drinks and food when the two finally stop swapping insults to exchange punches instead.

The Las Vegas Strip plays host to the eagerly-anticipated fight, which means the action won’t take place until the early hours of the Sunday morning.

But , Sean Cullen, general manager of the complex on Friar Lane, says they’re expecting die-hard fans to make a memorable night of it.

“This has turned out to be the biggest sporting event of the year so far, and it’s definitely the most talked about,” he said. “They’re two of the most controversial names in sport so it should be a brilliant fight, there’s such a lot of build-up to it, I just hope they put on an incredible show for the fans.”

He added: “We’re doing packages for £20 which includes admission, guaranteed VIP table seating to watch the fight and all the build-up on our huge screen, food and beers. They’re selling really fast, and we’ll have some standing room too.

“It’ll be the kind of night which will be fantastic to be a part of and the atmosphere’s going to be amazing. It’s made for a great night and a great show by two of the biggest sportsmen in the world and it’s a Bank Holiday so we’ve got one enormous weekend planned!”

For bookings visit: http://shootersportsbar.co.uk/blog/2017-06-30-floyd-mayweather-v-conor-mcgregor