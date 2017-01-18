Wanted: Night Owl in West Bridgford

A Night Owl is needed urgently in West Bridgford! 14th West Bridgford Brownies are looking for someone to help run the unit when their current Night Owl takes a break later this term.

The 18 Brownies – all aged between 7 and 10 – meet on term-time Tuesday evenings from 6.00 to 7.30pm at Paxdien on Rectory Road. ‘We’re a really active group,’ says Brown Owl Deborah Phelps who will remain in overall charge of the unit. ‘We just need more adult help so we can carry on doing things like working towards badges and going on trips.’ Recent adventures have included dressing as pirates for a narrowboat adventure, cooking up campfire treats, rock climbing and a night of celebrations to mark Diwali.

Anyone interested in helping Brownies in West Bridgford is invited to get in touch with Deborah Phelps on 07742 718416 or viathedebphelps@yahoo.co.uk

Elsewhere in the county, enquiries about volunteering with Girlguiding in Nottinghamshire at all levels are always welcome. ‘To put it bluntly, more adult supporters are vital if units are to continue offering such a breadth of activities to so many youngsters,’ says County Commissioner Jackie Brocklehurst. ‘As well as enjoying the company of like-minded adults and helping young people get the most out of life, our volunteers benefit from training, mentoring and invaluable experience – all of which come in very useful in other contexts!’

To find out more, call the county office on 0115 987 7220, e-mail Jackie Brocklehurst personally via