Walton raises the roof of St Wulfram’s in aid of Local Charity

Local Academy raises over £200 for St Barnabas Hospice following a successful Carol Concert held at St Wulfram

Walton students proudly presented the donation to Janie McCormick from St Barnabas Hospice today during their lunch period. St Barnabas is a local charity which provides support to adults living with life-limiting illnesses and their families and is Walton’s chosen school charity for 2017.

The Choir Service was organised by Walton Girls’ High School during the festive season and featured performances from their Chamber Choir as well as musical interludes from a number of their music students. The event, which was hosted by St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham was a resounding success and the pews were packed with members of the public joining parents, staff and governors for the Christmas experience.

Janie McCormick from St Barnabas said: “We are incredibly grateful for every donation we receive. As a charity we need to raise £5.5million per year to continue the services we provide, and every donation really does help”.

Caroline Saxelby, Principal said “The Walton ethos encourages working with the local communities and our students take pride in the contributions they make”

Students are as follows;

Abby-Faith Baker (Newark)

Amelia Jappy (Grantham)

Autumn-Dawn Tate (Grantham)