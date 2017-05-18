Waitrose Edwalton plans could still be reprieved

A Waitrose could still be built in Edwalton despite plans seemingly being shelved – at least in the short-term – last year.

The supermarket chain put in a planning application to built a store just off Melton Road near the A52 and this was approved by Rushcliffe Borough Council in June 2014.

The 40,000 sq ft store would create 200 jobs, but Waitrose put plans on hold and said it was “reassessing which projects it can develop over the next five years”.

A Waitrose spokesperson told The Local News this month: “No decision has been taken on our plans for a store in Edwalton at this stage.

“The changes in market conditions in the supermarket sector since first bringing forward our plans means we have had to review our capital planning.

“We appreciate the delay has caused frustration, but it is not something we take lightly and can take time.

“We will update local people at the earliest opportunity.”