Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club – Junior School art competition

This is the second year that the club has organised this competition which is open to all Junior Schools in Radcliffe / Bingham / Cotgrave and the Vale feeding into Toot Hill and South Nottinghamshire Academy Senior Schools.

The theme this year was “My Favourite Season“, with the children being split into two categories: Years 3 / 4 and years 5 / 6. The response was excellent with 8 schools entering the competition. All 170 pieces of art submitted were exhibited at the annual Art Exhibition and Craft Fair run jointly by the Vale of Belvoir and the Bingham and Radcliffe Rotary clubs, held at the Grange Hall, Radcliffe-on-Trent on 29th and 30th April.

The Winners & Highly Commended:

Years 3 & 4

Winner: Niamh O’Brien; Robert Miles J S

Highly commended:

Lina Rahhouni; Radcliffe on Trent J S

Breige Larcombe; Archbishop Cranmer Academy

Years 5 & 6

Winner: Ginty Allan; Robert Miles J S

Highly commended:

Scarlett Soloman; Radcliffe on Trent JS

Joshua Radmall; Radcliffe on Trent J S

Presentations were made at the winning schools in their morning assemblies and the Mayor of Rushcliffe, George Davidson presented the two winners with their winning art work, framed by Long Acre Studios of Bingham, at the opening ceremony of the Art Exhibition and Craft Fair.

Prizes of £50 and £25 Hobby Craft vouchers were awarded to the winners and highly commended placings respectively. The category winner’s schools also received a £50 contribution to their art department. It is planned to run the competition again in 2018.