Unsung hero Chris strikes Gold at UK Bus Awards

The man who keeps trentbarton’s thousands of bus stops informative and welcoming places to catch a service has won the national prize for Unsung Hero at the UK Bus Awards 2017.

Chris Plummer, trentbarton’s roadside officer, won Gold at a ceremony in London yesterday [November 21] where he was up against seven other finalists from across Great Britain.

Chris, 46, from Ilkeston, plays a vital role at trentbarton and had already scooped the unsung hero title at the company’s 2017 really good service awards.

Chris said: “I’m still floating on air after hearing I’d won. It was my son Jayhan’s tenth birthday as well, so it was a nice present when I got home for his Dad to have won. My phone hasn’t stopped ringing and my Facebook is pinging away.”

Chris said he succeeds in his role because trentbarton gives him ownership of his job: “They trust me to do the best work possible. It’s nice to have that responsibility. On a daily basis, I see customers looking at my work so I need to know it’s up to my standards and that I’m giving 100 per cent all the time.”

The Unsung Hero Award, sponsored by Backhouse Jones, recognises people who are committed, devoted to duty and truly go above and beyond making sure customers get where they need to be.

The UK Bus Awards described Chris as “a classic unsung hero working in an area that often receives little attention but is crucial for customers”.

Mark Yexley, UK Bus Awards chairman, said: “The judges were impressed with the dedication that Chris has shown making sure all the bus stop information for trentbarton and its sister companies is the best it can be for his customers.

“He has shown this commitment for over 10 years, and the judges described him as the classic unsung hero.”

Tom Morgan, trentbarton’s director of service delivery, said: “We’ve always known Chris was gold standard for the sterling work he does ensuring each and every customer gets the information they need at our 6,000-plus bus stops.

“But to get the ultimate accolade from the UK Bus Awards shows that is it not only trentbarton and our customers who recognise what a great job Chris does, the entire industry also salutes him.

“Since starting as trentbarton’s roadside officer in 2006, Chris has been completely determined that every single piece of information at each of those bus stops is not only correct but stands out and is visually appealing. When services and timetables change, it’s Chris who rises to the challenge, making personally sure that every new bus stop version is accurate.”

trentbarton has a great track record at the UK Bus Awards. Past winners have included drivers Carole Hind in 2015, Allan Gilmour in 2012, Rhamzan Mohammed in 2010 and Barry Allitt in 2009. In 2012 trentbarton’s Tom Morgan, now the company’s service delivery director, won Young Manager of the Year.