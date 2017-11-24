Unlimited Theatre perform in fourth regional theatre in two years

Unlimited Theatre Youth Theatre Company performed at The Regent Theatre Stoke in November, as part of Youthfest; a night of performances for Youth Theatre companies. This is fourth regional theatre stage that the group has performed on since it formed nearly two years ago.

Run my former Nottingham Playhouse Youth Theatre Director, Sarah Stephenson, the group, for 11-16 years olds, rehearses at Rushcliffe School, West Bridgford.

Their latest performance was a dark comedy version of Hansel and Gretel, performed in their usual visual, physical and playful performance style. ‘With Unlimited Theatre we work in an ensemble style where all the young performers are as important as each other’. There are also opportunities with the group to develop other creative skills, such as writing, directing, lighting and stage management; as well as theatre visits to watch professional theatre. They develop both scripted and devised work, the latter allowing them to explore themes that the group are interested in. At all stages of the process the company makes the decisions about the direction they would like the group to go down and which project would excite them next.

Last year the group took part in National Theatre Connections Festival, performing at Sheffield Theatre and at Nottingham Playhouse Theatre, as part of the NAYT Regional Youth Theatre Festival. They also performed the previous year, at the same event at The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough. ‘Performing at a range of theatres allows the group to gain an insight into what life would be like as an actor, arriving at a new theatre, taking part in a technical rehearsal, adjusting to the new space and then performing that night’.

The group takes their rehearsal process in a focused way and is always looking for new members with a serious interest in creating high quality theatre to join them.

If you would like to know more about Unlimited Theatre please see the website

www.unlimitedtheatre.co.uk.