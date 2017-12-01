Two ‘outstanding’ tenants rewarded for community efforts

Two Newark and Sherwood Homes tenants have been recognised for going the extra mile within their communities this month, as part of the housing provider’s ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Community Awards (OCCA).

Ginette Hardy – who has worked to support other tenants for over 28 years – was awarded the OCCA for her involvement and enthusiasm within the community, while Tracey Anderson was awarded an OCCA for her dedication to combatting loneliness at Vale View through hosting regular social activities from bingo to coffee mornings.

Both tenants were judged to have made a real difference to their communities, acting with enthusiasm and dedication to help arrange activities for residents and giving their time willingly.

Ginette said: “It’s really nice to be recognised by my peers and Newark and Sherwood Homes through this award. I am pleased to be able to donate funds to Beaumond House Community Hospice, an organisation which cared for my husband before he passed away.”

The OCCA is an annual ceremony, working to recognise the most outstanding tenants in the district and will see the housing provider award winners with £100 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Tracey said: “I am so pleased to have been able to donate my award money towards two fantastic charities – Cancer Research and the British Heart Foundation – both of which are very close to my heart. I am delighted to have been awarded an OCCA, and love giving back to the local community.”

Newark and Sherwood Homes chair Lynn Clayton presented Ginette and Tracey with their awards. She said: “Our OCCAs are a celebration of the good work carried out by tenants within their communities. Both Ginette and Tracey have given their time, energy and knowledge to the communities they live in – they are our community heroes!”