Two amazing days For RNLI

The Nottingham branch of the RNLI were offered the opportunity to hold a collection at Morrisons supermarket in Netherfield on Thursday 16th and Friday 17th November.

This they gladly accepted. The branch knew that it would be challenging to provide a full team of collectors for two whole days, so they asked the West Bridgford branch if they could assist.

This they did by providing a team of collectors for various slots on the Friday.

This was a very profitable alliance as by the end of Friday a total of £1,420 had been collected. This was a fanatic result.

The RNLI would like to thank the management and staff of Morrisons for their help and co-operation and their customers for their generous support.

Thank you all.