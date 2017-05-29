Twin city visit inspires creative careers

Fourteen Art, Design and Photography students from Clifton’s Central College Nottingham have returned from a creative trip to Germany, where they completed work placements and completed a collaborative art project with students from a school in Karlsruhe, Nottingham’s twin city.

The first week of the trip involved working with students from the Carl Hofer Schule on a tape art project, in which they created different installations around the school using tape. For their art works the students took inspiration from a range of things, including the natural world and the twin city relationship. Pieces included a giant tiger, an oversized spider’s web, and an ocean world.

The students then went on work placements in Karlsruhe’s creative industry with a variety of photographers, artists, architects, galleries, makers and fashion designers, as well as visiting museums, art galleries, and the Black Forest.

Izaak Thornalley is a Level 3 Architecture student who is progressing to an architecture degree at Sheffield University. He spent time working at a landscape architect firm.

Izaak said: “I learnt a lot on AutoCAD software during the work experience, and I found the visit to the Black Forest inspiring for my final project as it involves the natural shape and form of trees.”

Hannah Edwards, a Foundation Studies in Art and Design student who is off to Goldsmiths to study Design, worked at a PR agency.

Hannah said: “There are so many diverse creative roles in the company – I now feel like I have a good idea of what it would be like to work in a company that does graphics, advertising or marketing.”

Before the trip students worked with resident artists at Nottingham Contemporary and had German lessons to help them get the most out of the experience. While the students prepared for the trip, which was funded through the Erasmus+ programme, they collaborated online with students from Carl Hofer Schule before meeting them in person in Germany.