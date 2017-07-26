Tuneless Choirs collect for charity outside Trent Bridge

Tuneless Choirs from West Bridgford and Beeston joined forces to “sing like no-one is listening” for cricket fans.

The choirs blasted out popular songs ahead of the first two days of the England against South Africa Test Match at Trent Bridge, making up in enthusiasm what they lacked in finesse.

Donations of £608.91 were collected for the local Royal Voluntary Service (RVS), which enriches the lives of older people by providing services such as home libraries, community transport, Good Neighbours schemes, lunch clubs, assistance from home to and from hospital, and Meals on Wheels.

Collection permit holder, Nadine Cooper, said: “We’d very much like to thank both the cricket fans and passing locals who put their hands in their pockets on 14th and 15th July.

“They put smiles on our faces and we hope we did the same for them.”

The total amount collected is going to the RVS, with no expenses or payments incurred being claimed.