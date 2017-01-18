TT legends Ben and Tom Birchall to headline the Winter Classic

Former world sidecar champions the Birchall brothers kick-started the new motorcycling season in style at the Carole Nash Classic Bike Guide Winter Classic show on the weekend of January 7-8.

Ben and Tom will joined compere Steve Plater on stage at Newark Showground to discuss a range of subjects including their many accomplishments – being former world sidecar champions, four-time TT race winners and the current Sidecar TT lap record holders.

Head of the event Nick Mowbray said: “Hearing from two current stars of the road racing world was a real treat for showgoers and, with Steve Plater as interviewer, it proved to be fascinating for any TT enthusiast.”

The show offered the chance to explore hundreds of classic bikes on display, and was a great opportunity to grab some parts and spares to complete any restoration for a new year of riding.

And the Winter Classic didn’t just celebrate classic motorcycles but also scooters, as the popular Scooter World hall once again showcased the smaller machines.

Triple British champion Stuart Day was at the event along with local scooter clubs, private entries and traders. There was also various challenges and competitions running throughout the weekend, including a special charity auction.

Winner of the Best In Show was a 1972 Suzuki Stinger owned by Andy Baldwin, a regular at our events as part of the Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club stand.

The Birchall brothers were a big hit with showers and we’ve had some great feedback on their appearances.

Scooter World was well received – it’s been a growing part of the event for a few years now and just keeps getting bigger and better

The response from traders was fantastic, with all reporting good sales weekends.