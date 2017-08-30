Triple awards hope for trentbarton

The bus company trentbarton is in the running for three prestigious awards recognising outstanding customer experience and service.

The East Midlands operator is a double finalist in the UK Customer Experience Awards and will find out on September 28 if it is a winner.

trentbarton is a finalist in the Customer Centric Culture category, where it is up against companies including Waitrose, Scottish Widows and Capital One.

And it is also a finalist in the Customer Experience Team of the Year category, where one of its rivals for the award is Scottish Water.

The other awards ceremony on trentbarton’s horizon is the Derbyshire finals of the East Midlands Chamber Business Awards on September 8. trentbarton is a finalist in the category for Excellence in Customer Service.

All three awards include a focus on companies that are delivering industry-leading standards of service and innovation in their customer experience.

trentbarton’s pitches for winning the awards include its commitment to using research, empowered and highly trained staff, proactive and rapid two-way communication, consistent multi-million pound annual investment in new vehicles, highly creative marketing and the harnessing of new technology.

The Customer Experience Team of the Year entry is all about the team which provides one of trentbarton’s flagship services, the hugely popular Derby-Nottingham express red arrow.

Jordan Kemp, marketing & communications manager, said: “Everyone at trentbarton is very proud that the company is being recognised both in the region and nationally for putting the customer at the heart of all we do.

“We all believe that it is how the customer feels about their experience with us that defines whether they become loyal users of our services.

“We’ve been doing things differently to other bus companies for the last 30 years, and all that hard work and innovation is being recognised in the wider retail arena.

“This year our customer satisfaction score of 93 per cent was one of the highest in the industry, and our drivers have been rated as the best in the land for the second year running.”