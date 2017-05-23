Trent University climbing the student rankings

Nottingham Trent University has climbed 19 places in a national league table focusing on student satisfaction and outcomes.

Published last month, The Guardian University Guide 2018 shows the university, which has a number of campuses in Nottingham including in Clifton, has risen to 34th place in the overall table. It is one of the largest climbs made by a university in the country.

The table provides a score out of 100 which is based on ratings in a variety of areas, such as student satisfaction, employment outcomes, the amount spent by universities per student and how effective teaching is.

As well as an overarching table, the guide also contains individual scores for subject areas.

In addition, the university’s campus in Clifton was particularly singled out for its award-winning carbon-neutral pavilion building, which won a Guardian University Award back in March of this year.

It is the second league table in as many weeks which has shown huge progress for the university. Nottingham Trent University climbed 11 places in The Complete University Guide, published two weeks ago.

Professor Edward Peck, vice-chancellor of Nottingham Trent University, said: “This league table focuses on teaching quality which makes our ascent particularly pleasing as it reflects the progress we have made already as we implement our new strategic plan.”

