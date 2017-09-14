Trent Bridge Quays to offer luxury living down by the riverside

A new development on the banks of the River Trent, close to West Bridgford, has been announced by the Elevate Property Group.

They plan to construct 95 houses and apartments on the banks of the River Trent, midway between the city centre and West Bridgford.

The development, to be known as Trent Bridge Quays, is Elevate’s first project in the East Midlands and its second joint venture with Investin plc.

The project has been hailed by David Hargreaves, managing director of agents FHP Waterside Living as one of the best located developments in the area.

He said: “Trent Bridge Quays provides purchasers with easy access to the city for work and West Bridgford’s bars, restaurants and retail offering for leisure. It’s a very clever location for all sorts of reasons.

“It is not in the city centre nor in West Bridgford but has a foot in both camps, with easy access to both the city centre and West Bridgford”

He said the announcement further enhanced Nottingham’s burgeoning riverside community with other developments such as Park Yacht Club and Trent Basin all adding to the mix.

“Trent Bridge Quays and these developments all benefit from each other and deliver something different,” he added.

“There is a lot of demand in Nottingham for innovative developments such as this.”

Trent Bridge Quays will have properties ranging in price from £135,000 for a one-bedroom apartment to £750,000 for a three-bedroom penthouse with rooftop garden and views across Nottingham and along the River Trent.

The development will consist of a range of three-storey townhouses, all with terraces either to the front or rear, and apartments in large blocks flanking the River Trent and Meadow Lane.

Steve Dodd, managing director of Elevate Property Group, said: “Trent Bridge Quays is being built in one of the most desirable areas in Nottingham.

“West Bridgford is the most expensive area of real estate in the East Midlands and so this development represents a significant project for Elevate.”

The development sits within the Waterside Regeneration Area and has been specifically designed to provide a new public promenade along the river for pedestrians and cyclists.

The development stands where the Nottingham and Beeston Canal meets the River Trent.

The canal towpath provides a foot and cycle route right into the heart of the city and Nottingham’s vibrant nightlife.