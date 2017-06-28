Trent Bridge fundraising lunch supports West Bridgford teenage cyclist

A fundraising lunch for Nottingham SportsAid, held at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, raised £743 to help support the next generation of British sporting stars.

West Bridgford teenage cyclist Calum Fernie was awarded the cheque to help him further his development in the sport, which he aims to focus and dedicate his time wholly to once he completes his A-levels.

The 17-year-old was selected as part of the GB Cycling Team Junior Academy for mountain bike cross-country in October 2016.

After competing for GB numerous times already in 2017, Calum recently came fifth in a round of the MTB Junior World Series.

The event was attended by Nottinghamshire business professionals who generously donated to the national charity, which provides financial support to local, talented, young people who have no other access to vital funding which will assist them with training and ultimately enable them to reach their potential.

Sports coach Danny Massaro spoke at the event, which was sponsored by Nelsons Solicitors, Yorkshire Bank, Trent Bridge Cricket Ground and patent and trademark attorneys, AdamsonJones.

Tim Lawler, chief executive for SportsAid, said: “I would like to thank Nottingham’s business community for once again being incredibly generous in supporting the charity.

“Their donations allow us to help young talented sportspeople who typically have no other financial assistance.”

The lunches are held three times annually and the sponsors choose an athlete to present with a £500 donation.

Previous recipients of SportsAid support have included Sir Steve Redgrave and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.