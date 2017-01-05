Trent Basin Show Apartment Open Days

The stunning new show apartment at Trent Basin, with beautiful wide open views across the River Trent, will be opening its doors for the first time at a special weekend event on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th January.

The event, organised by award winning sustainable developer Blueprint, will welcome potential home owners to view the two-bedroom apartment which has been stylishly decorated by interior designer Laura Davies. She has drawn her inspiration from the apartment-style living Trent Basin has to offer. A brand new sales suite will also be opening for the first time.

Trent Basin is a new neighbourhood for those looking to live in a low energy, low carbon community. Blueprint’s well thought out designs of the homes and streetscapes means Trent Basin offers high quality living to those wanting to buy into the ‘green agenda’. All homes are super insulated and built to promote low energy living.

The show apartment, like all the low energy contemporary homes at Trent Basin, has an open plan design to maximise the natural light. The living and dining area blend together and will appeal to those who enjoy space for entertaining and relaxing. The Symphony kitchen reflects the modern feel of the apartment; careful thought and design has gone into the homes to maximise the views of this unique location. The living area and master bedroom offer lovely views onto the water front.

The iconic apartment building, which was specially designed at the mouth of the inland basin, comprises eight apartments including two duplexes. Its prime location gives residents vistas across the arching stretch of the River Trent towards West Bridgford, and views over Nottingham cityscape.

Nick Ebbs, chief executive at Blueprint, said: “Trent Basin homes offer a fantastic opportunity for home buyers looking for contemporary, well designed homes in a carefully thought out neighbourhood. This community is really coming to life, as residents continue to move in. All homes are completed now in Phase One so anyone in a position to buy will be able to move into Trent Basin immediately. This open weekend will give buyers a real insight to the quality of homes and the lifestyle on offer.”

Trent Basin is different to any other neighbourhood, and not just because of its unique waterside location. Communal green spaces, well thought out streets, open walkways gives Trent Basin a community feel. It embraces the area’s industrial heritage and puts it at the heart of the development. The inland dock is a focal point – a one-off feature which really is like no other neighbourhood in Nottingham, and immerses itself within the development to provide a communal area for walkers, strollers and cyclists to enjoy. Prices start from £225,000 to £400,000.

The show apartment and sales suite open weekend is on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th January from 10am to 4pm and is open for viewings. The agents will also be able to show interested buyers in other homes for sale in Phase 1. For more details please contact FHP Living on 0115 841 1155 or Royston & Lund on 0115 981 1888.

Further details about the development go to www.trentbasin.co.uk