Transported with delight – thanks to Rushcliffe CVS

Rushcliffe Community and Voluntary Service (CVS) has been providing transport to elderly and vulnerable people who find it difficult to get out and about for over 30 years.

The voluntary transport scheme operates across the Rushcliffe and Gedling areas and helps people get out and about, for example, to the doctors, dentists, shopping, visiting friends and relatives and going to social groups. Getting from A to B is something that many people take for granted, but for people who have difficulty walking, or other health problems, it is all too easy to become isolated if they don’t drive, can’t use public transport or don’t have access to suitable transport. Passengers are taken on their journeys by reliable, friendly and safe volunteer drivers who use their own cars to help people get out and about. The service has been awarded the Community Transport Association Quality Mark which is a sign of a top quality service which follows best practice.

Passengers pay an annual registration fee to join the service of £30 per year, a £1 booking fee per journey and 45p per mile to cover the driver’s mileage costs.

Annual customer feedback in August 2017 proves just how much passengers love and rely on the service.

“I am filling this in on behalf of my 94 year old mother who suffers from dementia. This service is a lifeline for her as she thoroughly looks forward to her 3 trips a week to Calverton Day Centre. It is also a relief to us that we have very reliable and caring drivers. Thank you to you all.”

The scheme is very busy and is always very pleased to welcome new volunteer drivers to help provide this much needed service.

To join the scheme, or to volunteer as a driver, call 0115 969 9060 or email transport@rushcliffecvs.org.uk