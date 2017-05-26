Tram story book winner from Clifton

A school pupil from Clifton will have her short story displayed on the inside of one of the city’s trams after winning a special competition.

Jointly run by NET and the First Story charity, ‘Stories on the Trams’ provided young writers with the challenge of creating six-word stories exploring their ideas of ‘Nottinghamness’.

After the shortlisting of a number of entries, tram customers and members of the public were asked to choose their favourite.

Following hundreds of votes, Trinity Cooper, a pupil at The Farnborough Academy was selected as the winner for her story.

Stephanie Moss-Pearce, NET’s assistant marketing manager, said: “We’re proud to have been involved in a project that has not only helped local youngsters with their literacy skills, but has also encouraged them to think about what really gives our city its identity.

“Trinity’s story really captured the imagination of the public and we look forward seeing it displayed on the inside of one of our trams so all our customers can see it.”

Monica Parle, executive director of First Story, said: “First Story is delighted to have worked with NET and with schools across Nottingham on this exciting creative writing project.

“The winning entry really captures the energy and spirit of Nottingham, and the sense of pride that its young people have for their home city.

“We are looking forward to officially unveiling the story at an event celebrating the first-ever National Writing Day on Wednesday 21st June 2017.”

Trinity’s school, The Farnborough Academy, was also the recipient of a Highly Commended award from NET and First Story for a collaborative piece that was put together by a team of pupils:

“Our First Story group thoroughly enjoyed writing about what Nottingham means to them,” explained Toni Slee, librarian at The Farnborough Academy.

“We are absolutely delighted that their ideas have been recognised and we’re incredibly proud of the pupils and of Trinity for winning such a prestigious award.”