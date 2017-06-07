Tram and new A453 have made ‘massive difference’ to Clifton, says former transport minister

Improved infrastructure in Clifton has made a “massive difference” in the area, the former transport minister has said during a visit to the area.

Patrick McLoughlin, who is now chairman of the Conservative Party, visited Clifton alongside fellow Conservative and Nottingham South candidate Jane Hunt, to talk to residents about ongoing improvements in the estate.

The former minister had a big hand in opening the newly-widened A453 back in 2015 and said that he was delighted with the new tram route that links Clifton to the city centre and further afield.

He said: “I think that Nottingham, particularly Clifton, has seen more transport investment in the last few years than in all the 30 years before that.

“I was very involved in the opening of the A453 and the trams so I’m absolutely delighted, and I think that they’ve both made a massive difference to this end of town particularly.”