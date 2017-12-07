Thurgarton villagers gather for Christmas tree lighting

Residents of Thurgarton village gathered for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, last weekend (2 December) which included carol singing, mince pies and mulled wine.

Donated by Mitie Landscapes, the tree was requested for the village by Thurgarton Parish Council who then liaised with housing provider Newark and Sherwood Homes to bring extra festive cheer to the local community.

Following the lighting ceremony at Corner Croft, Thurgarton Parish Council chairperson Tina Tsoukatos thanked both organisations for their roles in providing the tree.

She said: “Thurgarton village would like to thank both Newark and Sherwood Homes and Mitie Landscapes for donating this living Christmas tree to our village. We are sure it will be the focal point for many Christmas village celebrations in years to come.”

Suzanne Williamson, assistant director of Income and Resources Services at Newark and Sherwood Homes, added: “We’re very happy to support this community project. The tree looks lovely and everyone who came along to the lighting ceremony really enjoyed it – it’s starting to look a lot like Christmas now.”