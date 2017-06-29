Think Big opens the door to affordable housing

The affordable housing company, Think Big Developments have completed their second refurbishment project in Netherfield.

The firm welcomed the local community to the open day on Friday to celebrate the completion of their four-week project.

The event provided a sense of togetherness and community spirit across Netherfield, with the Deputy Mayor of Gedling, Barbara Miller and the Sheriff of Nottingham, Glyn Jenkins praising the Dunstan Street transformation.

Working in partnership with New College Nottingham, the initiative provided twenty students with work experience and offered them the opportunity to showcase their skills.

As part of the companies aim to promote the construction industry in a new light to younger generations, the students were presented with a certificate of completion during their awards ceremony on Friday and the possibility of an apprenticeship across future development schemes.

Project Manager James O’Reilly said: “I was proud to be a part of developing the student’s skills throughout the project and provide them with an understanding of the building industry.

Their dedication and willingness to learn inspired me and I hope to work alongside them in the future”.

As part of the company’s strategy to boost the local economy, Think Big worked in partnership with local contractors including Pro Power Nottingham and Plasterers One Stop Shop Nottingham to support local business growth.

Louchavan Lemard, Co-founder of Think Big Developments said: “the support we received from local contractors, New College Nottingham students and the community helped make our vision a reality.

I can’t thank them enough for their support throughout the project.”

The Dunstan Street project provides the foundations for the company’s plan to expand the scheme nationwide. Ryan Jeffers, also Co-founder of Think Big Developments said: “it was fantastic to celebrate our product and system of what Think Big Developments plan to implement on a national scale.

“Many thanks to our special guests in supporting the event including the Deputy Mayor of Gedling, the Sheriff of Nottingham and Gelding Labour MP Vernon Coker.”

For more information on the company and their future visit: www.thinkbigdevelopments.com