The pond on The Hook is back – bigger and better than ever

Dragonflies, frogs, toads and newts were all regular visitors to the wildlife pond on The Hook nature reserve in Lady Bay, West Bridgford. First created in 2014, the pond quickly attracted wildlife and proved very popular with the local community. However, in early 2016 it was obvious something was wrong. The winter rains did not replenish the pond and through the spring and summer the water level dropped even further until it was just a muddy marsh.

Friends of The Hook called in the experts from Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust who diagnosed damage to the liner and recommended digging out and re-lining the pond. The race was on to raise the £2500 needed and get the work done in time for the spring.

Thanks to all those who donated so generously, we raised the money in record time and the work was completed in December by EMEC Ecology. The pond is now bigger and better than ever, with an extended marshy area at the back of the pond which will catch extra water to feed the pond and also provide a varied habitat. We are re-seeding the banks of the pond with marginal plants and wildflowers, so it just needs a few months to recover, then it will be back in action in the spring and ready for community use.

Many thanks to those who donated through Just Giving, and to National Grid, Lady Bay Community Fund, Liz Plant County Councillor and Sue and Richard Mallender, Rushcliffe Borough Council who all helped to make this happen.

To find the pond take the Mona Road / Holme Road entrance to The Hook, walk towards the river, but turn right before the dyke. Walk past the orchard and you will see the pond on your right.

Jane Browne

Friends of The Hook