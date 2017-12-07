The Milk Lounge named one of most promising microenterprises in the UK

23 year-old Charlotte Purdie, founder of the UK’s first purpose built breastfeeding café, The Milk Lounge, was this week named one of just four finalists for a “Young Microentrepreneur of the Year” award with The Milk Lounge described as one of the “most promising microenterprises in the UK.”



Purdie, then a 21-year-old first-time mum, set up the first Milk Lounge in Arnold after she spotted a gap in the market for family-friendly cafés in high street locations. The café received national attention and Charlotte opened in a second location in Beeston in March 2017. The business has created 15 jobs and both cafés have proven to be incredibly popular, not just for young mothers but for all types of families drawn by the wide variety of classes (from baby massage to child psychology courses) and friendly atmosphere.



This week Charlotte Purdie was named one of 4 finalists for the “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” award in the Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards, funded by the Citi Foundation.



The Milk Lounge’s success has been supported with loan finance from “responsible finance” provider, Enterprise Loans East Midlands, alongside reinvesting profits to expand.



Charlotte Purdie said, “’I feel very honoured to be selected as a finalist of this award. The Milk Lounge has exceeded all expectations of mine. The community we have created in both our cafes is fantastic and it’s so lovely to be working in such a warm friendly environment which, with the help of my amazing staff, I have created.



“First Enterprise have been there every step of the way and their friendly, knowledgeable staff have been great guides into my journey of a start-up company. I always thought my dream of The Milk Lounge would be just a dream but their coaching and also their willingness to believe in the company made it all possible.”



Victoria Copestake of Enterprise Loans East Midlands (First Enterprise) commented, “Charlotte has really thought about every detail of The Milk Lounge to create everything a young family could want. She has developed the business from her experience as a mother with a young baby and turned it into a viable chain of cafes, with impressive growth and turnover figures that have significantly outstripped expectations, and creating 15 jobs. She is a worthy finalist for the Young Entrepreneur Award in the Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards.”



The Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards are the annual celebration of Britain’s microentrepreneurs that have accessed “responsible” business finance, and the four young entrepreneur of the year award finalists are in the running for a £7,500 cash prize and national and international recognition in this year’s awards.



Another Enterprise Loans East Midlands client, Alpkit, is a finalist in the “Growth” category of the Awards – and Enterprise Loans East Midlands itself has been nominated for an award in recognition of the impact of its finance provision and other support for small businesses.



Judges praised all of the finalists’ financial performance and sustainability.



Lee Mannion, social enterprise correspondent for Thomson Reuters Foundation, is one of this year’s judges. He said,



“Whether it’s the small businesses and social enterprises that continue despite the odds in difficult economic circumstances, the forward thinking lenders who seek to support them or the visionary leaders who see past the bottom line to the communities they exist in, it’s always difficult to pick out champions. However, it was pure privilege to be asked to pick from a plethora of uplifting people and companies.”



Responsible Finance providers including Enterprise Loans East Midlands are a “crucial part of the UK’s financial sector and the leading financial institutions offering affordable finance to many small and micro enterprises,” according to Jennifer Tankard, chief executive of Responsible Finance, who added that “the advice, mentoring, business support and skills development that responsible finance providers offer to their client businesses and social enterprises is just as important as the finance they provide.”



Bob Annibale, Global Director, Citi Inclusive Finance and Community Development, said, “Every year the Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards celebrate the innovation and talent of UK microentrepreneurs and responsible finance providers. The quality of applications was very high this year, and the finalists represent some of the best emerging microentrepreneurs in the UK who have enriched their local economies and communities.



“It is also important to recognise the integral work of responsible finance providers such as Enterprise Loans East Midlands. Our responsible finance finalists have gone above and beyond to support their clients and communities and we are proud to support them through the Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards.”



The Milk Lounge, Enterprise Loans East Midlands and Alpkit must now wait until 20 March 2018 when the winners of the Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards will be announced at an Awards Ceremony in Glasgow.