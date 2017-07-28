The Island with Bear Grylls – do you think you could survive?

Shine TV are looking for men and women for the new series of Channel 4’s The Island with Bear Grylls.

Do you ever secretly wonder what would happen if you were stranded on a desert island?

Have you got what it takes to build your own shelter and catch your own dinner?

Stripped of 21st century comforts, do you think you could survive?

In previous series, volunteers were stripped of all the comforts of civilisation, and cast away on a remote deserted island. They filmed themselves, and shared their raw and exhilarating story of survival.

‘This is Lord of the flies meets Bear Grylls meets Darwin’s survival of the fittest. Man has moved further and further from his hunter-gatherer origins. We take food, shelter, warmth for granted; we barely have to expend any time and energy to get them. I want to find out what happens when you strip people of all the comforts of modern life’ Bear Grylls

Shine TV are now looking for men and women of all ages (18+) to take part.

No experience of adventure or survival pursuits is necessary.

To apply, go to: www.theislandwithbeargrylls.com

Closing date Monday 7th August 2017.